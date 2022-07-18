Delaware online gaming wagers up 52% in June

Consumers in Delaware spent $34.9m on igaming in June.

US.- According to the figures released by the Delaware Lottery, the state’s online gaming handle reached $34.9m in June. That’s a rise of 52.2 per cent from $23m in June last year and 7 per cent from the $31.9m wagered in May this year.

Revenue amounted to $1.1m, an improvement of 30.5 per cent from the $843,118 recorded in June 2021 and slightly higher than the $1.09m registered in May 2022.

The in-state online video lottery vertical accounted for the vast majority of revenue at $924,272 from $21.7m in wagers. Online table games revenue reached $151,625 on $13.3m in bets. The internet poker rake and fee reached $43,121.

Players won $33.9m from igaming in June, while licensed operators reported 952 new account registrations.

Dover Downs, now known as Bally’s Dover, led the market in June, posting $407,367 in revenue after players spent $11.1m. Delaware Park followed with $407,212 in revenue. Players wagered $15.9m, more than the amount spent with Dover Downs. Harrington Raceway completed the chart with $304,439 in revenue from $7.9m in player bets.

Sports betting in June

Delaware’s sports betting handle was $3.5m in June, down 41.1 per cent against the same month in 2021. It’s the lowest since August 2020. The handle for the first six months of 2022 is down 25 per cent year-on-year at 36.1m.

The number of wagers placed in June was the lowest of the year at 112,200. Revenue was down 67.1 per cent year-on-year at $212,768.

Delaware Park led the way with almost half of the revenue and handle. Players staked $1.7m, half of what they staked in June 2021. The sportsbook took $100,914 in revenue, down 72.7 per cent.

Dover Downs came second in the operator ranking, with revenue of $57,411 from stakes of $1m, its lowest total since July 2020 when the venue was closed for much of the month. Meanwhile, Harrington Raceway took $827,598 in bets and made $54,443 in revenue.