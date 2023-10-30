Deadwood gaming handle reaches $140m for September

The handle was down 4.64 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that wagers in Deadwood reached $140m in September. That’s a drop of 4.64 per cent year-on-year.

Players gambled $131.5m on slot machines and $7.6m on table games. The slot machine handle decreased by 5.2 per cent while the table game handle increased by 1.4 per cent. Sports wagering generated a $979,693 handle, up 37.7 per cent year-on-year.

The NFL attracted the largest voluime of sports bets at $425,937.96. NCAA Football was second at $324,804.06 followed by Major League Baseball at $155,641.77.

Mike Rodman, executive director, Deadwood Gaming Association, said: “September’s revenue decrease puts our year-to-date increase up 2.63 per cent. Sports wagering’s year-to-date increase is up 25.25 per cent. Deadwood sports book operators fell just short of their goal of a million dollar month for sports wagers.”

The city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota with legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.