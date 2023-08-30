Deadwood casinos see $145m gaming handle in July

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported a 12 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- Deadwood’s casinos saw their casino and sports betting gaming handle increase by 12 per cent year-on-year in July. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that wagers reached $145.2m.

Players gambled $136.3m on slot machines and $8.5m on table games. The slot machine handle increased by 12.5 per cent and the table game handle by 1.2 per cent. Sports wagering generated a $413,368 handle, up 59.5 per cent year-on-year. The leading revenue generator in this category was major league baseball, with a handle of $323,371.

The regulator reported that taxable adjusted gross revenues was $13.5m. So far in 2023, the collective handle in Deadwood is $882.2m, up more than 4 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota with legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.