Deadwood casinos reported $109.3m gaming handle in April

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported an 8 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- Deadwood’s casinos saw their casino and sports betting gaming handle increase year-on-year in April. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that visitors wagered $109.3m, up 7.8 per cent compared to April 2022.

Players gambled $102.2m on slot machines and $6.6m on table games. The slot machine handle increased by 7.8 per cent and table game handle by 5.2 per cent when compared to 2022.

Sports wagering generated a $493,044 handle, up 34 per cent year-on-year. The leading revenue generator in this category was major league baseball, with a handle of $225,924. NBA basketball came in second, with a handle of $107,098. The third most popular event for sports wagering in April was NCAA men’s basketball, with a handle of $63,273.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported that taxable adjusted gross revenues was $9.5m. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood is $466.2m, up more than 3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota to offer legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.