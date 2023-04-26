Deadwood casino gaming handle up in March

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that Deadwood casino visitors wagered $134.2m.

US.- Deadwood’s casinos saw their casino and sports betting gaming handle increase year-on-year in March. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that visitors wagered $134.2m, up 3 per cent compared to March 2022. It was the state’s highest monthly total since September 2022.

Players gambled $125.3m on slot machines and $7.9m on table games. The slot machine handle increased by 3 per cent and table game handle by 7.8 per cent when compared to 2022. Sports wagering generated a $923,904 handle, down 5.2 per cent year-on-year, led by wagers on NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported that Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with almost $1m in free play in March, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of almost $11.8m.

For now, the city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota to offer legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.