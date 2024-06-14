DC Council votes to open online sports betting market

FanDuel is currently the only online sportsbook in DC.

US.- Washington DC Council has voted to retain the Sports Wagering Amendment Act of 2024, which would open DC’s online sports betting market to multiple operators. In a 9-4 vote, the Council approved the inclusion of the Sports Wagering Amendment Act of 2024 in the 2025 budget. There will be a second vote next week, and the budget will have to be signed by DC’s mayor and receive congressional approval to become law.

Currently, FanDuel is the only online sportsbook operational in Washington DC through a partnership with the DC Lottery. It became the new sports wagering subcontractor in April. BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook have retail locations and can offer digital betting within an exclusion area.

FanDuel generated $29.7m in handle in May, its first full month since launch. It posted a 16.4 per cent hold for $4.9m in sports betting revenue, surpassing the previous record of $4.4m established in November 2021.