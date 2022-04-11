DAZN names Sandeep Tiku as chief technology officer

DAZN aims to become the leading platform for all live sports engagements.

UK.- DAZN has named Sandeep Tiku as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the development of its proprietary sportsbook platform.

Tiku joins the DAZN executive leadership team from Entain Plc, following on the heels of CEO Shay Segev who left Entain for DAZN at the start of last year.

At Entain, Tiku served as chief operations officer (COO) and executive board director. He oversaw the merger integrations of bwin.party Entertainment and Ladbrokes Coral onto Entain’s platform, leading Entain to establish day-to-day operations in 30 regulated markets.

Segev said: “Having worked alongside Sandeep for many years at Entain, I know that he is an exceptional and visionary technologist and the right person to lead DAZN’s technology teams. He will be invaluable as we expand our offering with even more ways to entertain and engage sports fans and forge ahead with transforming the global sports market.”

Segev was replaced at Entain by current CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

DAZN’s proprietary sportsbook platform is being built by DAZN X, the over-the-top sports streaming provider’s innovation hub and will be merged with DAZN’s existing OTT service. DAZN aims to become the leading platform for all live sports engagements.

Tiku said: “To join a company like DAZN that has boundless ambitions and puts the customer at the heart of everything it does is fantastic. With their vision and my tech experience, the potential is phenomenal.

“I look forward to working with Shay and the global technology teams to grow DAZN’s platform as a true destination for sports fans across the world.”