DATA.BET and Turbo Stars align for new partnership

Through this new partnership, DATA.BET will equip Turbo Stars with a complete sportsbook package to help their partners excel in competitive markets.

Press release.- DATA.BET has announced a new partnership with Turbo Stars, a B2B platform operating across the world.

Known for its comprehensive and adaptable products, DATA.BET will equip Turbo Stars with a complete sportsbook package to help their partners excel in competitive markets. Through this collaboration, Turbo Stars will integrate DATA.BET’s robust betting solution, including:

● Odds Feed, covering 60+ sports disciplines, providing extensive market coverage.

● MTS (Managed Trading Services) to combine AI-powered risk management with expert oversight to maximize profits while minimizing risks.

● Widgets and Esports Bet Builder for dynamic tools designed to increase user engagement and operator revenue.

● Streaming Videos to deliver high-quality live content for an engaging betting experience.

DATA. BET’s accurate and versatile offerings, optimized for integration and growth, will enable Turbo Stars to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of diverse audiences.

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, stated: “Turbo Stars is a platform that values reliability and flexibility, making them an ideal partner.” And added: “With our comprehensive sportsbook solution, we are confident this collaboration will help the platform and its partners achieve outstanding results.”

Turbo Stars also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing DATA.BET’s capabilities and support. Alex Kozachenko, CPO at Turbo Stars said: “With their advanced sportsbook tools and tailored guidance, we’re excited to deliver exceptional experiences to our clients and end users.”