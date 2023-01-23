Data.Bet is an official headline sponsor at the ESIC Global Esports Summit

The summit will be held on February 9-10 at ExCeL in London.

Press release.- Data.Bet, the tech-savvy esports data provider, has announced that it has become an Official Headline Sponsor of The ESIC Global Esports Summit which will be held on February 9-10 at ExCeL in London.

The conference addresses the trends and challenges being faced by the esports industry and develops solutions to current and emerging risks and issues. It will bring together experts and leaders engaged in esports to discuss, brainstorm and solve the global issues the industry faces.

The event will include two days of thought-provoking content. It will combine last year’s think tank format with the deep and insightful keynote content all delivered on the EGES main stage.

As Data.Bet has been an active player in the esports market since 2018, its CPO Alex Kozachenko will join day one’s Main Stage Panel discussion on the topic of “Esports Data and its Risk Landscape”. Alex is currently in charge of the company’s strategic product development planning.

Analyzing constant market development and potential partnerships, he foresees oncoming challenges and takes precautions to help overcome them easily. Holding a Masters’s degree in marketing and management, he aligns the company’s product and marketing strategy.

The summit is organized by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) which unites the industry under the shared values and visions essential to fighting against corruption of any form. Data.Bet has been a member of ESIC since 2019 and supports its shared values and visions that are essential to meet esports principles.

Data.Bet is a tech-savvy esports data provider. It offers clients the ultimate esports betting package: live scores, odds feed and risk management. With a combination of trader experience and AI-driven automation, Data.Bet provides the highest quality and most complete product – a single entry point for esports betting, including a wide range of events, markets and favorite esports disciplines.