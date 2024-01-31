DATA.BET heads to ICE on a mission to dispel prejudices surrounding $16b esports market

The company will be taking a high-profile presence at ICE London with a clear mission to “dispel any prejudices and doubts surrounding esports” while simultaneously demonstrating how the iGaming sector can profit from the global phenomenon which is predicted to be worth $31bn by 2031.

Press release.- DATA.BET is headline sponsor of both the hugely popular ICE Esports Arena and the Esports Betting Conference (EBC) which is taking place on 8th February in the ICC Capital Suite at ExCeL London.

Looking ahead to the international industry’s flagship show DATA.BET explained: “DATA.BET’s stand is strategically placed next to the arena, providing easy access to our experts, who, in their turn, will also be present there, eagerly sharing how we transform bets and odds in real-time. This is a tremendous advantage and an opportunity to receive first-hand information, learn details about the process, and understand how we handle incoming data. This activity is unique because such content helps operators to understand the process inside, predict trends in the esports market, and provides numerous insights for the iGaming industry.”

Part of the inspiration will be delivered courtesy of the high-adrenaline experiential activities taking place in the Esports Arena. The theme for 2024 is esports F1 and Clarion Gaming has secured professional, world-champion esports drivers Brendon Leigh and Lucas Blakeley, who will be competing head-to-head in order to demonstrate the dynamic world of Esports racing.

DATA.BET will unpack the action and provide real-time odds which will be displayed around the Arena. Visitors will immerse themselves in VR and haptic feedback racing, compete on four connected simulated rigs, participate in a team Pit Stop Challenge, and finally test their skills against the Arena’s F1 esport world champions.

DATA.BET believes that the combination of interactive engagement and the insight gained from experts will help reinforce the scale of the esports opportunity. Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, explained: “It’s a challenge to be fully aware of the dynamic nature of esports simply because the industry is continuously evolving and growing at an exponential rate. In order to bridge those knowledge gaps we elucidate differences from traditional sports for operators, share information, data, statistics, and growth forecasts with operators helping them to focus on what matters most.

“We aim to improve awareness courtesy of strategic partnerships, popularizing esports in the media and at major industry events such as ICE. Bringing together groups with different backgrounds such as operators, providers, esport representatives, affiliates and journalists may build the field for extensive knowledge sharing just because of the diversity of their audience.”

The ICE Esports experience is completed by the Esports Betting Conference (EBC) which enables delegates to help shape the landscape of Esports wagering. It draws on insights from experts including Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, who will be exploring critical aspects of data integrity, optimal data sourcing, and effective data application with other esports experts.