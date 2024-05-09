Danish gambling revenue up 5 per cent in March

Spillemyndigheden has published its latest revenue figures.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has published market figures for March 2024. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up by 5 per cent year-on-year at DKK 627m ($84.1m). Online casino contributed DKK 310m (up 20 per cent) and land-based casinos DKK 28m (up 14 per cent).

Betting revenue was DKK 183m, 29 per cent of all GGR but down 15 per cent year-on-year. Over two-thirds of betting was via mobile. Of online casino revenue, 77 per cent was from machines, 7 per cent from blackjack and 6 per cent from roulette.

Spillemyndigheden reported that the StopSpillet helpline had 32 conversations with players during the period, while the ROFUS self-exclusion register had 50,070 people registered, a rise from 48,680 the previous month.

The regulator previously reported that StopSpillet received nearly 2,933 calls in its first five years of operation. The service was launched in January 2019.

The regulator’s report suggests that the majority of the calls were related to problem gambling. Only 1,650 inquiries (56 per cent of the total) were from players themselves. Meanwhile, 1,150 (40 per cent) were from concerned relatives, half of these from parents. Some 4 per cent of calls were received from professionals.