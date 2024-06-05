Danish gambling regulator updates AML guidelines

Spillemyndigheden has added new guidance and examples.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has updated its anti-money laundering guidelines for gambling operators, staff and shareholders. Supplementing the Financial Supervisory Authority’s Guidance on Denmark’s Money Laundering Act, the amendments are mainly changes in language.

The regulator has also added more examples to illustrate the rules in certain sections: section 3 on risk assessment, section 4 on policies, procedures and controls and section 6 on customer due diligence. Finally, new guidance has been added to the AML Inspections rulebook.

Spillemyndigheden said it had gone through consultation with external stakeholders before publishing the updates. It said that from now on, the guidance will be “on an ongoing basis” in line with any changes to the AML Act itself.

Dip in Danish gambling revenue

Meanwhile, Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the country reached DKK 595m (€79.8m) in April. That’s a drop of 7 per cent year-on-year.

Betting generated DKK 195m, down 20.92 per cent from April 2023. Mobile betting accounted for 70.18 per cent, land-based betting 15.06 per cent and computer-based bets 14.76 per cent. Gaming machines contributed DKK 86m, a drop of 7.36 per cent. Gaming arcades were the biggest contributor here at 79.56 per cent, while restaurants generated 20.35 per cent.

Land-based casinos generated DKK 31m, a drop of 1.63 per cent. Only online casinos saw a rise in revenue, generating DKK 273m, an increase of 6.04 per cent from April 2023. Slots accounted for 76.26 per cent, roulette 7.27 per cent, blackjack 7 per cent, commission 3.66 per cent, other 3.17 per cent and bingo 2.64 per cent.