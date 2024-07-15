Danish gambling regulator to host AML training with national security branches

The training session will be open to relevant stakeholders.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced that it will be one of the hosts of a case-based AML training session to be held in Copenhagen on October 31. It will host the event alongside the Danish Business Authority, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Bar and Law Society, the Danish Tax Agency, the National Special Crime Unit and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Open to all shareholders who have reporting duties under the Danish Anti-money Laundering Act, the session will outline personal and business responsibilities. There will be a mix of plenary training and group dialogues with opportunities for knowledge sharing and questions. The regulator said cases had been created with industry input and were broad enough to have angles from all organisers.

Spillemyndigheden said places are limited and that there’s no option for online participation. Interested parties have until September 15 to apply to attend.

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden gained new powers to deal with licensed operators who breach regulations. Amendments to the Gambling Act in force since Monday (July 1) give the regulator more options for sanctions, including the power to issue specific requests that operators must implement.

The regulator will be able to file police reports or even revoke licences for any failure to comply with its orders or their deadlines. It has also been granted expanded data processing authority to allow it to make a more comprehensive analysis of gambling data.

The new powers come ahead of the implementation of a dual licensing system for gaming operators and suppliers from September. The change in regulation separates the requirements of the current certification programmes to clarify what criteria operators and game suppliers must each meet.