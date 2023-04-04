Danish gambling regulator takes over anti-matchfixing platform

Spillemyndigheden will now oversee Anti-Doping Denmark’s platform.

Denmark- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has taken over responsibility for the country’s anti-match fixing platform. It will now oversee Anti-Doping Denmark’s StopMatchfixing platform, through which people can make anonymous reports of suspected match-fixing.

The gambling regulator said the change in oversight would make it a “knowledge and information centre” for the battle against match-fixing. It will coordinate several forums and will be able to analyse data about suspicious bets and pass the information to relevant national and international bodies. It will seek to collaborate internationally with organisations involved in the same task.

Spillemyndigheden director Anders Dorph said: “It’s a very important task and a big responsibility that I’m glad we’ve been given. Since we will be getting data on betting on events across operators licensed in Denmark, it makes perfect sense that we also have the coordinating and unifying function.

“We will put a major focus on collaborating with national platforms in other countries. This will be completely natural for us, as we have close cooperation with gambling authorities all over the world, and international cooperation is something we already value highly.”

The decision to shift responsibility for the StopMatchfixing was made in a political agreement in February last year.

Last week, Spillemyndigheden released its annual report on its actions to combat unlicensed gambling. It reported that it blocked a record 82 sites last year, up from 55 in 2021.

It also said that it began working with Facebook to close groups or delete posts that promoted illegal gambling after noticing an increase in illegal gambling being accessed via Facebook groups. It says it is in the process of entering into a similar arrangement with Google in order to take action against gambling advertisements and search results on the company’s platform.