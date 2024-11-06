Danish gambling revenue falls in September

A rise in online gambing revenue wasn’t enough to offset the drop in the land-based sector.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced that gambling revenue in the country totalled DKK533m (€74m) in September. That’s a drop of 2.8 per cent year-on-year and 3.2 per cent sequentially after a rise in GGR in August.

Online gaming was again the largest source of revenue, generating DKK288m, a rise of 12.1 per cent year-on-year but down from DKK299m in August. Slot machines generated 77.1 per cent of online gaming revenue while blackjack and roulette generated for 6.7 per cent, poker 3.6 per cent, bingo 3.1 per cent and other games 2.7 per cent.

On the flip side, sports betting revenue fell by 21.7 per cent, with just 15.2 per cent of all sports betting revenue coming from retail locations. Revenue from physical slot machines was also down, falling by 4.2 per cent, and land-based casino revenue was down by 9.4 per cent.

Spillemyndigheden also provided an update on the ROFUS self-exclusion system. There were 53,043 registrations at the end of the month, with 66 per cent having chosen permanent exclusion. The StopSpillet helpline received 37 calls during the month.

The regulator recently reported that young people aged 18 to 25 were most likely to use its StopSpillet gambling support service. The regulator’s data shows that 37 per cent of enquiries since the service’s launch in 2019 came from this age group. Of even greater concern was that some 4 per cent of enquiries came from under 18s who cannot legally gamble.