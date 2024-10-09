Gambling in Denmark: GGR up 4.3% in August

The rise in online gambling revenue continues to offset declines in other segments.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) from the regulated market hit DKK571m (€76.6m) in August. That’s a rise of 4.3 per cent year-on-year and 3.1 per cent month-on-month.

The growth in online casino revenue continued to offset declines in other verticals, rising 20.8 per cent year-on-year and 5.3 per cent from July. The total came close to March’s record. However, revenue was down in all other verticals, most notably in sports betting, where it fell 14 per cent year-on-year.

Retail slot revenue was down 0.2 per cent year-on-year but up slightly from August. Land-based casino revenue was down 12 per cent year-on-year.

Spillemyndigheden reported that the ROFUS national self-exclusion scheme had 51,893 registrations by the end of the month, a rise of 12.4 per cent year-on-year. Some 77.3 per cent of users were men, and 66.6 per cent chose the option to self-exclude permanently.

Spillemyndigheden prepares for liberalised land-based bingo and lotteries

Spillemyndigheden has announced that the Danish government will propose an executive order to liberalise the operation of land-based bingo and charity lotteries. The Ministry of Taxation will open a consultation on the move ahead of a presentation to parliament this month.

The regulator said that consultation documents will be published on its website. Meanwhile, it is preparing a process for charity lottery applications under the new rules. This includes drafting a list of questions to match charity lottery and bingo operators with the correct licence.