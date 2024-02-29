Danish gambling regulator approved to block 83 gambling websites

It’s the tenth time the regulator has gained court approval to block domains.

Denmark.- Næstved District Court has approved the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden‘s order to block 83 gambling websites in the country. It’s the tenth time that the regulator has received court approval for such action, and it takes the total of blocked sites to 359.

Spillemyndigheden uses automated searches and reports from citizens and businesses to identify unlicensed gambling sites targeting the market. It considers operators to be targeting the market illegally if they have text in Danish or accept Danish currency or Danish payment cards. If the operator fails to comply with requests to cease their activity, Spillemyndigheden can seek court approval to order site blocking.

Director Anders Dorph said: “We have intensified our work to shut down the illegal sites, so that we now get them blocked twice a year instead of once as previously. In this way, we can get hold of even more sites and minimise the period when Danish players are exposed to games that are offered illegally in Denmark.

“Children and young people in particular are a vulnerable group. For instance, many of the illegal websites have very lenient requirements for age verification. Some of the sites also offer games that particularly appeal to children and young people, such as skin betting.”