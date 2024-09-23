Danish gambling reforms: regulator prepares for liberalised land-based bingo and lotteries

Lottery licence applications under the new rules are expected to open in November.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced that the Dutch government will propose an executive order to liberalise the operation of land-based bingo and charity lotteries. The Ministry of Taxation will open a consultation on the move ahead of a presentation to parliament next month.

The regulator said that consultation documents will be published on its website. Meanwhile, it is preparing a process for charity lottery applications under the new rules. This includes drafting a list of questions to match charity lottery and bingo operators with the correct licence.

It said it had created a new communications network with stakeholders to provide “the best possible guidance to associations, companies and others who want to hold a lottery for a good cause”.

It’s expected that applications under the new rules will open on November 21 with an aim for the new licences to launch on January 1, 2025. Until November 21, licences will continue to be issued under the current rules, but these will need to be amended according to the new framework.

Spillemyndigheden said: “At the Danish Gambling Authority, we are working to be as ready as possible when the new rules are expected to be finally adopted later this autumn. The Ministry of Taxation is in charge of the creation of the new rules. For us, it’s about being prepared for when the new rules will be implemented.”

Spillemyndigheden will host a webinar on charity lottery applications on November 26, although it said this will be postponed if the proposal does not receive approval in October.

Supplier licences in Denmark

In July, Spillemyndigheden opened a consultation on its proposed supplier licence certification process. Shareholders including betting and igaming providers can submit responses until August 19 via a form on the regulator’s website.

The proposal is to introduce Danish gaming supplier licence certification from January 2025 in a move that follows that of neighbouring Sweden. Spillemyndigheden says that the system would improve market security and player protection standards by providing a clearer understanding of requirements. A new list of rules divides the responsibility between licence holders and game suppliers by requiring suppliers to hold a licence of their own and to file reports with the regulator.