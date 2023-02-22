Dallmeier releases a new whitepaper for casino IT managers

By choosing the right video surveillance technology IT managers can increase security, reduce complexity and cut costs. Credits: Dallmeier electronic.

Dallmeier is now offering a new whitepaper for IT managers including checklists on how to avoid mistakes in video technology.

Press release.- How can IT managers in casinos avoid mistakes when choosing video technology? How can video security – done right – improve the IT manager’s sleep? Dallmeier is now offering a new whitepaper, especially for casino IT managers.

Many casino IT managers still view video surveillance as a completely separate issue from IT operations. However, taking a closer look and understanding the “IT impact” of modern video technology offers benefits to all involved.

Dallmeier’s new whitepaper for casino IT managers demonstrates that fewer cameras can actually mean fewer entry points. Learn more about the differences between various 360° surveillance cameras and how to find the best solution for every casino.

The IT-triple: more security, less complexity and lower cost

The whitepaper also shows how new developments in video surveillance deliver tangible advantages for the three key attributes every IT manager is looking for: increased cyber security, reduced complexity and lower total overall costs.

Furthermore, the whitepaper provides helpful checklists for finding the right camera technology and the considerations that should be made in order to find the right provider. Download your free copy now: www.dallmeier.com/casino

