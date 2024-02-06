CT Interactive’s innovative products steal the show at the first day of ICE

Visitors to CT Interactive’s stand had the opportunity to meet new team members and experience firsthand the company’s cutting-edge games, and innovative solutions.

Press release.- The first day of ICE 2024 was a great success for CT Interactive. The event provided a crucial platform for CT Interactive to showcase its innovative products, reveal exciting developments, and present its new team members.

Stand N5-130 at ICE 2024 drew significant attention, with attendees eagerly exploring the company’s latest innovations and gaming products. The positive response from visitors and industry professionals underscored CT Interactive’s commitment to delivering high-quality gaming solutions.

Martin Ivanov, COO at CT Interactive, commented: “The first day at ICE 2024 has exceeded our expectations. It’s inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and interest in our latest gaming offerings. This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire CT Interactive team.”

Visitors to CT Interactive’s stand had the opportunity to meet new team members and experience firsthand the company’s cutting-edge games, and innovative solutions.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “We have received a lot of positive feedback regarding our games. I am happy to share that attendees anticipate our new releases and are curious about what we have to offer, this show set us for a successful gaming year”.

As ICE 2024 continues, the company remains dedicated to providing unparalleled gaming experiences, and the positive response from the first day of the expo sets a promising tone for the remainder of the event.