CT Interactive is heading to ICE with new products and team members 

During ICE 2024, CT Interactive will present a range of new products and solutions.

During ICE 2024, the company’s new products, innovative solutions, and talented team members will be on full display.

Press release.- CT Interactive is heading to ICE London 2024 with new team members, ready to showcase its latest products and innovative solutions.

Recently, CT Interactive has significantly increased its product portfolio and was accoladed with prestigious awards. In 2023, CT Interactive added 17 new games to its portfolio, including games with contemporary mechanics, old-time classic fruit games, and holiday-themed slots, thus covering a wide demographic of players. The brand has also won three awards at the BEGE Awards ceremony, one of which – “Online Provider of the Year”.

During ICE 2024, CT Interactive will present a range of new products and solutions designed to enhance the gaming experience. Company experts will also showcase the brand’s ever-growing portfolio of new, exciting slot games. In 2024, the provider will continue to release two games per month, each with striking designs and intriguing gameplay with new mechanics.

At this year’s edition of ICE, CT Interactive will introduce its newest team members, who, according to the company, will play a crucial role in its ongoing success. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Boyko Boev – the new Deputy Chief Operating Officer, an expert with more than 17 years of experience in management positions in the gaming sector. Dimitar Nikolov, a specialist with great competence, is the new Product Manager for the brand.

“These talented professionals will bring their expertise to the team, allowing CT Interactive to be a leading force in the gaming world,” stated the company.

The team of experts representing CT Interactive at ICE 2024 also includes Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive; Milena Tsankarska, Head of Business Development EMEA; Antonio Donov, Business Development Manager EMEA; Silvia Hristova, Head of CRM; Kiril Kirilov, CRM and Smilena Ilieva, CRM.

During ICE 2024, the company’s new products, innovative solutions, and talented team members will be on full display, showcasing its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences.