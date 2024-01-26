Boyko Boev assumes the Deputy COO role at CT Interactive

His experience managing diverse teams and driving business growth aligns with the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Press release.- Boyko Boev is the newest team member at CT Interactive; his position is deputy chief operating officer. He has a distinguished history in the gaming sector, having held several senior positions.

During his career, Boyko demonstrated finance, strategy, communication, administration, leadership, and teamwork skills. His strategic vision and effective decision-making contributed to the long-term success and growth of the companies he worked for.

He has previously worked as a CEO and shareholder at a gaming company, where he led the development and execution of the brand’s long-term strategy. His leadership extended to decision-making and ensuring the day-to-day management requirements were met.

See also: CT Interactive is heading to ICE with new products and team members

In the past, Boyko has played a pivotal role in expanding gaming companies’ market presence within the igaming industry. His responsibilities included developing business opportunities, negotiating deals, and executing contracts for content supply to online casino operators worldwide.

According to the company, “Boyko Boev brings a unique blend of strategic thinking, financial acumen, and effective leadership to CT Interactive. His experience managing diverse teams and driving business growth aligns seamlessly with the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”