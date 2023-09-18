CT Interactive seals a distribution deal with Vívelo24

The Mexican players will get the chance to experience CT Interactive products.

Press release.- CT Interactive has secured a distribution deal with Vívelo24. Through this agreement, the Mexican players will get the chance to experience the amazing products of the leading online provider CT Interactive.

Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm at CT Interactive, commented: “CT Interactive is proud to collaborate with Vívelo24 – a new brand that aims to offer a diverse range of modern products to its clients. We are so excited to expand our reach and provide Mexican players with our best games”.

CT Interactive’s long-term policy is to become one of the leading providers of online gaming content in Latin America.

Patricio Molloy, deputy director of Vívelo24, added: “We focus on offering recognized and high-quality products in a very demanding market like the Mexican one. In this context, CT Interactive stands out as an ideal partner to attain this goal.”

See also: CT Interactive will present an exclusive portfolio at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023