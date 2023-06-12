“CT Interactive has included in its plans for 2023 an expansion of its market portfolio”

CT Interactive introduces the company’s top specialists that will attend iGB Live, Amsterdam.

Exclusive interview.- CT Interactive will showcase its latest solution during iGB Live, Amsterdam. The company’s top specialists will attend the event to present the products. Meet Silvia Hristova, head of CRM and Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA.

Silvia Hristova is a specialist who has been in the gambling industry for 10 years. She has extensive experience in both the B2C and B2B divisions. During her time in the B2C division, she led a customer service team. With her transition to the B2B segment, she has gone through all the stages: sales, technical, and aftersales. Silvia has a comprehensive understanding of certification processes, analyses, competition inquiries, and product research.

Milena Tsankarska has more than 14 years of experience in the gaming industry, with outreach to almost all verticals of the business, including global land-based and interactive segments. She is a respected marketing and sales expert both in the B2B and B2C sectors. She is currently working on her PhD studies on regional development at Sofia University, “St. Kliment Ohridski”.

How did you become part of the team of CT Interactive?

Silvia Hristova: Five years ago, I began my professional journey in the company, initially in a different department. However, after three months, I had the opportunity to join the esteemed team of CT Interactive. At first, the offer caught me off guard and posed a slight challenge, as I lacked prior experience in this particular field. Nevertheless, under the guidance of my direct manager, Lachezar Petrov, I swiftly acquired a comprehensive understanding of business operations. His mentorship played a crucial role in equipping me with the knowledge and skills required to excel in my role. Now, five years later, my enthusiasm remains as strong as it was on the very first day.

Milena Tsankarska: Due to the challenges of the pandemic, the projects I managed – Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo and Eastern European Gaming Summit were put on hold. During this period, the executive director of CT Interactive, whom I had known for years, proposed to me to join their team and head the Business Development Department. His idea was to use my 14 years of experience in the gambling industry to help the company expand its presence in current and new markets. I took this chance as an opportunity to establish myself as an expert in one of the fastest-growing sectors. Currently, I am responsible for several strategic markets, such as Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

What does your department deal with?

SH: My department is responsible for overseeing all post-sales processes, ranging from tracking integrations to analyzing the achieved outcomes for each partner. Our primary objective is to comprehend the needs and challenges of our clients and deliver the most suitable solutions to address them. The convergence of this opportunity with client understanding consistently yields the best results.

MT: The Business Development Department identifies key new counter agents for the markets that we target. Besides that, we monitor the development of customers in markets we already work in and expand our presence there. We follow very closely the regulatory changes and the new tendencies in gaming production. Our team is responsible for the creation of the annual business plan, and we take part in key events for the industry.

What is your typical working day like?

SH: It gives me great satisfaction to see the enthusiasm and positive energy of my colleagues every morning, which is why we always set aside time for a focused kick-off to the day. We then assign tasks that allow everyone to unleash their creativity and perform at the highest level. I supervise projects, analyse results with my colleagues, and draw up future plans and measures tailored to each individual client. Hand in hand with these responsibilities, we carefully prioritise client care. Regular meetings are organised with colleagues from other departments to ensure we are always aligned on all fronts.

MT: Our day usually starts with morning meetings between different teams in the company, afterwards, with colleagues from the Business Development Department, we review our current tasks and prioritise the most urgent ones. Then, we continue with meetings with customers, and we prepare offers and presentations. We always find time to examine the latest trends in the sector, as well as to have fun. The work process is very intense, and it goes by very fast because of the great working environment.

What is your favourite part of your job?

SH: When you are deeply passionate about your work and creative endeavours, it becomes immensely difficult to pinpoint a single favourite aspect. Behind the successful execution of any project lies a series of small but significant micro-projects. Each one brings new knowledge, experience, and confidence that I find truly invaluable. As a sociable person, if I had to pick one cherished aspect, it would undoubtedly be communicating with our partners. Every conversation I have with them brings a radiant smile to my face.

MT: I cannot say that I have one favourite part because, for me, every component is interesting and exciting. But I really enjoy the meetings and conversations with new potential clients. The excitement of presenting our products and services, the feedback we receive, and the negotiations themselves are all very enjoyable parts of my work. I can say that the work of my team is extremely dynamic, challenging, and responsible. The number of concluded deals is progressively increasing each month, and this makes me proud.

What do you work on currently?

SH: CT Interactive has included in its plans for 2023 an expansion of its market portfolio, focusing on the markets where our games are certified. Currently, in collaboration with colleagues from various departments, we are conducting analyses and carefully selecting the best games for each market, considering their distinct and specific characteristics. Our primary focus remains on delivering customer satisfaction by meeting their unique needs.

Moreover, there is another noteworthy project at CT Interactive, the successful implementation of which holds immense potential and promises numerous opportunities. I will reveal more details in due course, so please stay tuned for exciting updates.

“We are conducting analyses and carefully selecting the best games for each market, considering their distinct and specific characteristics.” Silvia Hristova, head of CRM at CT Interactive.

MT: I am currently working on several key projects concerning strategic markets in Europe and Latin America.

What are the key skills required for the job?

SH: In business, passion and commitment are paramount. Skills can be acquired and improved over time with motivation, but the core foundation of loving what you do drives continued growth and success.

MT: I could say that the following skills are useful for any work – a desire for development, a broad worldview, proactivity, analytical thinking, good communication skills, and the ability to inspire an audience. It also helps to be oriented towards achieving your goals and to set no limits. And last but not least, always believe in yourself and the team you work with.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced at work?

SH: Every new and unfamiliar aspect is a welcomed challenge. Each product demands top-notch presentation, challenging me to excel, while each client brings a personal commitment, creating new opportunities to overcome. I don’t try to label them or perceive them as big or small but rather welcome them with open arms. It is through these challenges that I grow as a professional. Overcoming each one and achieving progress and results is my driving force.

MT: Over the years, I have had many different challenges within the industry. One of them was the transition from marketing and organization of events to online gaming. For a very short period, I had to enter a completely different field. I am glad that, thanks to my optimism, I was able to understand the work very quickly and, naturally, the results followed.

You mentioned results, recently, you were nominated for igaming Idol 2023 in the Sales Idol of the Year category. Tell us a little bit more about this nomination.

MT: Yes, this year, I was nominated for the awards by my colleagues, and I was very pleasantly surprised. The igaming Idol are very prestigious awards, created to recognize the best professionals in the industry. In order to be nominated, you need to meet several criteria, one of which is to show what kind of improvements you have proposed to optimize and improve the work processes. This nomination is a great appreciation for my achievements and makes me even more confident to continue working with the same enthusiasm and love.

What was your first job?

SH: I have been working since the age of 15. My first job was in the tourism industry. I was genuinely happy and proud of the achievements I made at such a young age.

MT: My first job was for a large retail chain. I have grown professionally there and am proud to have established a great work ethic and culture.

What did you dream of becoming when you were little?

SH: When I was little, I dreamed of becoming a doctor, specifically a cardiac surgeon. The idea of saving lives and making a difference in people’s health fascinated me. Though my career path eventually took me in a different direction, that childhood dream left a lasting impression on me.

MT: I dreamed of becoming a diplomat.

What is your hobby outside of work?

SH: My hobby outside of work is spending time with my family. I feel happiest when we are all together. I also enjoy reading books and travelling to discover new places and cultures.

MT: I used to play the piano when I was little. At the moment I am very interested in a healthy lifestyle, and I like to do sports. I love spending time in nature with my closest people and my pet, Archibald.