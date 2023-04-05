CT Interactive and Winka.it conclude a new strategic deal

CT Interactive has expanded its market share in Europe by signing a content deal with Winka.it, significantly boosting its Italian presence.

Press release.- CT Interactive has significantly boosted its Italian presence by signing a content deal with Winka.it. The prominent partnership will carry on CT Interactive’s policy to actively expand its market share in the European region.

The deal coincides with the Enada Primavera Spring, Rimini Italy, where to meet with partners and new clients were Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, and Antonio Donov, Business Development manager EMEA at CT Interactive. They presented the company`s vision and offerings to potential clients and partners over the coming months.

Milena Tsankarska commented: “Our most recent activity demonstrates how essential the Italian market is to our business. It’s wonderful to be collaborating with a company that is well-respected and has won the trust of the Italian customers.”

Pandinelli Giuseppe, СЕО of Winka, said: “We are delighted to work with CT Interactive and increase the selection of fun and interesting games for the Italian clientele. Deals like this one are very important to us because our company’s strategy focuses on constantly improving our offering and providing new games for our customers.”

CT Interactive integrates content with REEVO platform

CT Interactive integrates its content with REEVO, the B2B games provider and aggregator, and will further bolster its game distribution to more global partners.

The REEVO operator partners will have access to CT Interactive’s top-tier casino content with 200+ slot games, including the hit slot titles such as Fire Egg, Bombay Gems, the cascade game Treasure Chase.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, said “Both CT Interactive and REEVO are creative forces, and it is a pleasure to seal our partnership. We are delighted to add to REEVO’s fantastic gaming technology, both by adding our slots content and via their promotional tools that drive player engagement.”

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, added: “We are happy to have the opportunity to partner with REEVO. They will now have access to our portfolio of slot games, and we hope their players will like the diversity of titles we offer.”

Petra Maria Poola, head of sales at REEVO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with CT Interactive, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Together, we will be able to offer our clients an even more comprehensive suite of games, allowing them to differentiate further and compete more effectively.”