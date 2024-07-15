Croatian PM proposes gambling reforms

The opposition has criticised the government over the lack of gambling reforms.

Andrej Plenković’s draft decree includes ad restrictions, a self-exclusion register and new rules for land-based gambling.

Croatia.- Prime minister Andrej Plenković has urged ministers to support an urgent reform of Croatia’s Gambling Act of 2009. Submitting a draft decree from the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), he said municipal leaders and city mayors had raised concerns about citizens’ exposure to gambling.

Drafted by finance minister Marko Primorac, the decree proposes a code for gambling advertising, prohibiting adverts in public outdoor spaces and print media. Gambling advertising on TV would be prohibited between 6am and 11pm, with exemptions for live sports broadcasts. There would also be a ban on incentives, such as bonuses and free bets, on online media, where media owners and gambling advertisers would need to ensure campaigns are targeted at over 18s. All adverts would need to include warnings.

The decree would also introduce a register of self-excluded players to be maintained by the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ). To be established by 2026, this would allow self-exclusion requests from players themselves or family, doctors and social care workers.

There would also be as yet unspecified measures to prevent minors from gambling, with exemptions for the national lottery, Hrvatska Lutrija. Meanwhile, land-based gambling venues would need to identify all players who enter and would not be able to promote gambling outside of the venues themselves.

Finally, a new compliance framework for Croatian gambling would allow licensed operators to be disqualified for repeat breaches of regulations. Banks would be ordered to block payments to unlicensed operators, which would be black-listed by the government.

Opposition politicians had criticised the government for a lack of action on problem gambling ahead of an election in May. There have been parliamentary debates on reforms in the past, but, aside from amendments in 2015 to add new activities, there have been no changes since 2009.

Speaking to parliament, Plenković encouraged ministers to back the new decree and fast-track the reforms. He said: “Gambling has spread significantly through the digital space, and we must consider its detrimental impact on young generations. We need to promote the reduction of gambling addiction and better regulate this activity.”

Primorac said: “The changes aim to limit the mechanisms of gambling organisation, its availability, and the encouragement to participate. This will lead to a reduction in addiction and its negative consequences, both for the individual and for society as a whole.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the Romanian Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s new land-based gambling restrictions require a constitutional review. Back in April, the Romanian parliament approved Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s executive order banning gambling in small rural towns.