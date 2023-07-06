CreedRoomz partners up with Lider Bet

Thanks to this collaboration more players can now enjoy the company’s games.

Press release.- CreedRoomz’s extensive catalogue of live casino games is now available in Lider Bet, a prominent aggregator with a strong presence in the Georgian gaming industry.

Being on a constant mission of making its games and offerings easily accessible to a larger audience, CreedRoomz always seeks new partnerships with big industry names. Thanks to the new collaboration, players now can enjoy CreedRoomz’s classics such as Baccarat, Blackjack, and Roulette on the Lider Bet platform.

Both partners are committed to bringing enhanced player experience and innovative solutions to the table and making it available worldwide, hence the new union is the perfect answer to the modern igaming market standards.

