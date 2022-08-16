Court confirms federal body as sole Nigerian gaming regulator

Disagreements between the federal and state regulators were causing problems for operators.

A court has approved the status of the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Lottery Trust as the sole regulator in Nigeria.

Nigeria.- The Nigerian federal government has successfully defended a lawsuit against the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Lottery Trust fund. The victory confirms the regulator’s status as sole gaming regulator in the country, dismissing complaints from Lagos and other state governments. It is hoped that the result could end arguments among bookmakers and state governments over multiple taxation.

Confronted by competing bodies at the national and state level, the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers had lodged Case FHC/L/CS/15992020 in order to determine which was the legitimate regulator of gaming activities and thus resolve issues involving multiple taxes and licensing fees payable to the different bodies.

Ruling on the case, the Honourable Justice I.N Oweibo of the Lagos High Court found that the federal government should be the sole regulator of gaming operations because the Nigerian constitution considered lottery as an exclusive activity to be legislated by the National Assembly.

Nigeria to acquire central monitoring system for gambling

The minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, George Akume, has said that the Nigerian government will soon acquire a central monitoring system for gambling in the country.

Speaking at the first National Gaming Conference organised by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Akume said the system would improve the commission’s performance and revenue generation. Akume added that the Nigerian gaming industry could play a key role in funding the government’s poverty alleviation programmes.