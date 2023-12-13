CopyBet launches in Ireland

The UK brand is offering betting on Gaelic football and hurling.

Ireland.- The London-based sports betting operator CopyBet has expanded its offering to Ireland. It’s added markets on Gaelic football and hurling for the launch.

The company began working in the UK in 2016, offering a sportsbook and a non-analogue automated copy betting system. It recently added horseracing betting to its offering. The operator has made several high-profile signings of brand ambassadors ahead of the Irish launch, including the Irish jockey Jonathan Burke and former Irish goalkeeper Shay Given.

Burke will wear the CopyBet logo on his racing kit this season and will take part in Q&A takeovers on social media.

Given said: “I’m excited to be working with CopyBet as it enters the Irish market for the first time ahead of a blockbuster year of sport. Look out for my predictions on the CopyBet’s blog and social media channels.”

CopyBet business development director Anton Ivanov said: “We’re delighted to announce our expansion as we look to grow the brand in Europe. CopyBet provides bettors with a unique platform to enhance their betting experience and with so many major sporting events taking place throughout 2024, it’s an exciting time to be taking CopyBet into Ireland.”

Malta raises concerns about proposed Irish gambling legislation

Malta has used the European Commission’s technical regulation information system (TRIS) to raise concerns about Ireland’s proposed gambling legislation. The Maltese government says that the proposed law could cause an increase in gambling with unlicensed operators by prohibiting certain types of games.

​It argues that the text of the bill would allow the new Irish gambling regulator, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland, to decide what type of games operators can provide and that there is a “lack of clarity” over what these will be. It argues that restricting certain types of games was a threat to the freedom to provide services as protected by EU law.