Anne Marie Caulfield to lead Irish Gambling Regulatory Authority

The new regulator will have control over licensing and gambling advertising.

Legislation to create the Gambling Regulatory Authority is expected to be published in the next couple of months.

Ireland.- Anne Marie Caulfield has been named as the chief executive officer designate for the Irish Gambling Regulatory Authority. She has been appointed by the minister of state for law reform, James Browne TD.

The Department of Justice has formed a Programme Board to oversee the legislative process, with legislation to create the Gambling Regulatory Authority to be published in the autumn. It said that the early appointment of a chief executive was “aimed at minimising the time between the enactment of the legislation and the date on which the regulator commences operations”.

Browne said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield, who will bring a wealth of professional experience and expertise to the role. The appointment of the CEO designate is an important milestone in the future establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority, advancing a key programme for government commitment.

“Greater regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland has long been called for and is a key priority for me as Minister.”

In March, Browne said an international search had begun to find a CEO for the new body, with applications due to close on March 21.

The creation of a dedicated gambling regulator for Ireland has been several years in the making. Plans were first put forward in 2019, with a bill following in October last year. The regulator is to have complete power over licensing and gambling advertising.

Earlier this year, the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that gambling addiction should be dealt with in a similar way to smoking, receiving “the full gamut of advertising regulation”. The Irish leader made the comments in response to questions raised about the attendance by some government senators and TDs at Punchestown Races.