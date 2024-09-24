TotoGaming announces a new partnership with CFR CLUJ

This is not TotoGaming's first collaboration with football clubs.

The new partnership deal between the licensed online and land-based gaming operator and the Romanian professional football club will span two competitive seasons, starting with the 2024/25 season.

Press release.- TotoGaming, which entered the Romanian market in January 2024, has announced a partnership with CFR Cluj, the eight-time Romanian football champions.

This agreement will span two competitive seasons, starting with the 2024/25 season and, according to the gaming operator, the goal of this partnership is to create “even more spectacular, inspiring football.”

This is not TotoGaming’s first collaboration with football clubs; the brand, with a 20-year history in Armenia, has sponsored five Armenian football clubs. However, this marks its first partnership in Romanian sports.

Harutyun Vardanyan, CEO of TotoGaming, said: “This collaboration was anticipated. Supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle have been core principles of TotoGaming from the beginning. CFR Cluj exemplifies these championship values. The club, with its 100-year history, knows what it takes to become a champion.”

CFR Cluj and TotoGaming have the same destination: both in sports and in life, each day begins with a champion’s commitment to embrace challenges and pursue victory.