TotoGaming makes motivational video with CFR Cluj players

“Champions are not born; champions are made” is the video’s message.

Press release.- After signing a cooperation agreement with CFR Cluj, TotoGaming has created a motivational video for those striving for excellence and always being the best.

The video’s main message is, “Champions are not born; champions are made.” This idea is not coincidental, the company said, it reflects TotoGaming’s vision and goals, which have always included the pursuit of championships, just like CFR Cluj, a club that has won 16 trophies up to now, including 8 Romanian championship titles.

Rafayel Ghonaghchyan, the creative director of TotoGaming, said: “We filmed with the players of CFR Cluj, and it was inspiring to see that they fully embraced and shared the message we wanted to convey through this video. This isn’t just a material about partnership; it’s a reminder that challenges shape greatness. It’s the journey full of trials that truly forms a champion.”

The video features leading players of CFR Cluj: