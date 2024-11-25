Connecticut sports betting handle reaches record $229.5m in October

The handle increased by 7 per cent from September.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $229.5m in October, up 7 per cent from the previous record of $214.4m set in September and up 20.5 per cent year-over-year.

Operators took $18.5m in gross gaming revenue (GGR), down 5 per cent from the same month in 2023. The hold of 8.1 per cent was down by more than two points year-over-year. The state collected $2.1m in tax.

Online operators FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook accounted for $218.3m of the handle and $17.8m of revenue. FanDuel led the market with $93.2m in bets, an increase of 14 per cent month-over-month. DraftKings posted $91.8m and Fanatics Sportsbook $32.9m.

Retail sportsbooks posted $10.8m, up from $9.5m in September. Revenue was under $800,000.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) with Fanatics Sportsbook and Sportech have opened a new retail sportsbook at Sportech’s Winners Norwalk. Fanatics Sportsbook serves as the CLC’s exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail. The new location features betting windows, eight self-service betting kiosks, and high-definition TVs.

Fanatics has eleven retail sports betting locations in Connecticut, at the XL Center in Hartford, Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Bobby V’s in Stamford and Windsor Locks, Murphy’s Pub & Sports Bar in Manchester, Sports Haven in New Haven, and Winners in Hartford, Milford, New Britain, Waterbury, and now Norwalk.