Sports betting in Connecticut: Fanatics Sportsbook opens in Norwalk

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has inaugurated a new location.

US.- The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) with Fanatics Sportsbook and Sportech, has opened a new retail sportsbook at Sportech’s Winners Norwalk. Fanatics Sportsbook serves as the CLC’s exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail.

The address is 24 Burnell Boulevard. The new location features betting windows, eight self-service betting kiosks, and high-definition TVs. Fanatics has eleven retail sports betting locations in Connecticut, at the XL Center in Hartford, Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Bobby V’s in Stamford and Windsor Locks, Murphy’s Pub & Sports Bar in Manchester, Sports Haven in New Haven, and Winners in Hartford, Milford, New Britain, Waterbury, and now Norwalk.

Connecticut handle hits record $214.4 in September

Sports betting in Connecticut generated records for both handle and revenue in September. The handle was $214.4m, up 18.5 per cent from September 2023 and 65.9 per cent from August 2024, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. Of the total handle, $204.9m was attributed to online betting and $9.5m to retail sportsbooks.

The state posted $26.6m in gross gaming revenue (GGR), up 41.5 per cent year-over-year and up 94.2 per cent from August. This surpasses the previous high of $24.9m reported in January. Online betting reported $25.3m, while retail’s share was $1.3m.