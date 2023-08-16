Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $91.5m in July

Revenue was $10.3m, up 20 per cent from June.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $91.5m in July, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The figure was almost level with June ($91.4m). In terms of revenue, retail and online sportsbooks reported $10.3m, up nearly 20 per cent from June’s $8.6m.

Retail operators recorded $5.9m in wagers, the lowest since sports betting launched. DraftKings lead the way with $39.9m, which was a 15 per cent increase. FanDuel‘s handle fell 11 per cent to $36.3m. SugarHouse, which is operated by the Connecticut Lottery, reported $9.2m in bets.

Tax payments totalled $1.2m due to increased revenue from DraftKings and the state’s retail locations. DraftKings’ revenue increased 47 per cent compared to June and the retail market as a whole increased 163 per cent.

Bragg launches content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut

The igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new proprietary content and Remote Games Server (RGS) technology with FanDuel Group in Michigan and Connecticut.

FanDuel’s players in both states have access to an initial selection of games, including Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, and Spin Games. Additional games from Bragg’s portfolio, including from Powered by Bragg partner studios such as Bluberi, Incredible Technologies, Galaxy Gaming, Sega Sammy Creation, and King Show Games, will be made available in the coming months.