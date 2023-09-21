Connecticut sports betting and igaming handle reaches $985.4m in August

The sports betting handle was $91.3.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting and igaming handle was $985.4m in August, down 13.6 per cent from July. The sports betting handle was $91.3, down just 0.2 per cent from July ($91,5m).

Online casino revenue was $24.9m in revenue, a 10.6 per cent increase from July’s total of $22.5m. Online sportsbooks’ taxable gaming revenues fell 15.5 per cent to $7.4m. Igaming taxes were $4.49m, up 10.6 per cent compared to July’s $4.4m while sport betting taxes fell 15.5 per cent to $1.03m.