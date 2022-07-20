Connecticut all-time sports betting handle surpasses $1bn

Although June’s sports betting handle was down 17 per cent month-on-month, Connecticut has become the 18th state to surpass $1bn in bets.

US.- The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that $95.4m was wagered on sports in June. This total pushed the state’s lifetime betting handle to $1.08bn, making Connecticut the 18th state to pass the $1bn mark.

This milestone comes less than nine months after legalised sports betting launched in Connecticut in October 2021. However, June’s sports betting handle of $95.4m was down 17.1 per cent from the $115.1m in May.

Posting a mobile betting handle of $41.1m, DraftKings led the market in June ahead of FanDuel’s handle of $38.8m. FanDuel posted higher gross gaming revenue of $3m, while DraftKings registered $2.2m. FanDuel’s adjusted total was $2.3m and DraftKings’ $1.7m.

PlaySugarHouse, which is operated by the Connecticut Lottery, had a monthly online sports wagering handle of $9m and GGR of $421,591, while its adjusted GGR was $316,193.

Connecticut’s retail sports betting locations reported a handle of $6.6m, which was almost $1m less than in June. GGR was $521,253, about $80,000 more than May’s total.

The state received just under $600,000 worth of tax revenue from mobile sports betting operators in June. Retail operations brought in a shade over $70,000 worth of tax revenue.

See also: Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling announces new industry support