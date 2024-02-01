Comtrade Gaming enters the content market with the launch of CG Games division

The division will focus on developing cutting-edge games across various genres, enriching the firm’s portfolio.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming has announced the establishment of its new game development division, CG Games. This strategic expansion underscores Comtrade Gaming’s commitment to deliver products that deliver increased revenues for operators.

With the launch of CG Games, Comtrade Gaming aims to leverage its extensive expertise in software development and use its own RGS technology to create captivating titles that resonate with diverse audiences. The division will focus on developing cutting-edge games across various genres, enriching Comtrade Gaming’s extensive portfolio, and solidifying its position as a premier provider in the gaming industry.

Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer at Comtrade Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to unveil CG Games as the newest addition to the Comtrade Gaming family. This initiative represents a significant milestone in our 20-year journey to deliver gaming excellence to our clients. With CG Games, we are poised to introduce a new era of innovation and creativity, setting new standards for excellence in game development. It also allows us to partner with many more operators outside our traditional iGaming Platform space”.

CG Games debuts with an exciting lineup of titles, including the highly anticipated crash games, Space Aviator and Crash Soccer. These games offer all the thrills of traditional crash games with the added benefit of being able to be customised to a specific operator brand.

Crash Soccer adds a unique twist where players can experience the thrill of going for a goal and it should resonate well with all football fans, especially for the upcoming Euro24 Tournament. CG Games will also be launching an initial 8 high-end slot games, including titles such as Gem Miner, Sweet Treasure, and Break the Bank.

As CG Games expands its portfolio, both operators and players can look forward to a diverse range of titles that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in game development. More information about CG Games and Comtrade Gaming’s comprehensive suite of gaming solutions can be found on Comtrade Gaming’s website.