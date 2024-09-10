Comtrade Gaming obtains a Romanian licence to distribute its games

The licence will allow players in Romania to access a range of games from the CG Games portfolio.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming’s CG Games division has announced its approval for the distribution of casino content in Romania.

The licence will allow players in Romania to access a range of games from the CG Games portfolio, including Sweet Treasures, Crash Soccer, Wild Miner, Diamond King, Break the Bank, and many more.

Steven Valentine, Comtrade Gaming’s chief commercial officer, said, “This is a key step for CG Games. We have been very successful in the Romanian market for many years, with our igaming platform, and this extension of our licence means we can increase our offering to our partners. It also now allows us to work with all operators in that market, regardless of the platform they use, and we are very excited to bring our games to this market.”