Comtrade Gaming launches CG Games with M88

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming has announced the launch of its CG Games brand with Mansion88 (M88). Comtrade Gaming stated that this significant milestone marks a new era of gaming experiences powered by the company’s innovative technology and expertise.

M88 is an online casino and bookmaker, providing customers with an unparalleled online casino experience and having a well-established history in the market.

The launch follows the successful debut of the first 10 games presented at ICE London in February 2024. According to the firm, these games, which garnered significant interest and acclaim, paved the way for the signing of initial contracts. Comtrade Gaming has seamlessly connected with Mansion88, enabling one of the first live operations of CG Games.

Steven Valentine, CCO, commented: “We have had a long-term Platform partnership with Mansion for many years and it’s fantastic we have now extended this with our gaming content. M88 is a huge brand and this deal will see our content being delivered in many countries. We look forward to this increased collaboration and launching many new game titles with them.”