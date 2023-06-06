Comtrade Gaming announces a new RGS deal with 10 Ten Gaming LLC

The deal will see 10 Ten Gaming have its own version of Comtrade Gaming’s RGS hosted in the cloud.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming has announced that it will supply its gCore technology (RGS) to “10 Ten Gaming LLC,” a new game development company based in California looking to target both social and real money gambling. The deal will see 10 Ten Gaming have its own version of Comtrade Gaming’s RGS hosted in the cloud.

Steven Valentine, Comtrade Gaming’s chief commercial officer, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating that the company is eager to assist 10 Ten Gaming with the creation of exceptional games.

The cloud-hosted managed solution provided by Comtrade Gaming’s RGS offers both large and smaller game vendors the independence to access their own solutions without worrying about the underlying technology they build their games on.

Comtrade Gaming’s RGS is a solution that enables vendors and operators to distribute gaming content across online, mobile, and server-based platforms. It is licensed in various jurisdictions, including the UK, Gibraltar, Malta, NJ, and PA.

10ten Gaming LLC’s chief operating officer, Kyaw Zaw, released the following statement: “We are delighted to be working with Comtrade Gaming and to be utilizing their RGS technology. It will enable us to build a new catalogue of games quickly and independently and means we can focus on great games instead of backend technology.”