Comtrade Gaming announced a new RGS deal with Arcadem

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming, a technology supplier to the gaming industry, announces that it will supply its RGS (gCore technology) to Arcadem, a provider of premium online casino games. The deal will see Arcadem have its own version of Comtrade Gaming’s RGS hosted in the cloud.

“Our RGS is being used by some of the largest game providers and we are delighted to welcome Arcadem as one of our newest partners. We look forward to supporting Arcadem on their journey and help them focus on the creation of even more superb games,” says Steven Valentine, Comtrade Gaming’s Chief Commercial Officer.

He continues: “Our cloud-hosted managed solution gives smaller game vendors access to their own independent solution whilst not having to worry about the underlying technology they build their games on.

Comtrade Gaming RGS is a solution for vendors and operators that enables the implementation and distribution of online, mobile, and server-based gaming content. It is licensed in the UK, Gibraltar, Malta, NJ, PA, and many more jurisdictions.

Arcadem’s Chief Product Officer, Phillip Douglas released the following statement: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Comtrade Gaming. We firmly believe that the gCore technology will allow us to have more control over our game development process and reduce our time to market. Ultimately, as we begin to scale our business across the globe, this will aid us in rapidly reaching our targets.”