Although craps is largely luck-based, you can implement different strategies to increase your chances of winning money. The come bet is one of the most common forms of betting in craps, and knowing how to use it properly will make your playing experience much more enjoyable.

In addition to learning about the come bet, it’s also a good idea to understand when you should use it and what the alternatives are if you can’t. Today, you will learn everything you need to know about the come bet in craps. We’ll cover when you should use it, along with the pros and cons.

In addition to the come bet, you’ll also learn about another popular type of betting in craps – known as the any bet. Without further ado, let’s get started.

What Is the Come Bet in Craps?

The come bet in craps is a bet you can play after the first roll of the dice (which is known as the “come out” roll). In simple terms, you’re wagering on the dice landing on 7 or 11. If either of these happens, you’ll win. However, if they land on 2, 3, or 12, you will lose.

Come bet odds will vary depending on the game and where you go. However, they normally range between 6/5 and 2/1. For the former, you’d receive 11 chips if you place five (your five-chip stake plus six new ones). The latter would see you get double your stake in profits (e.g. three chips if you placed one; your one-chip stake and two new chips).

Since you’re guaranteed to win or lose on specific numbers, you might also ask what happens on those that weren’t mentioned. Any number that the shooter’s dice lands on between 4 and 10 will become your new point.

When you play a come bet in craps, you should note that you’re not necessarily guaranteed to win on the first roll. You’ll see the come section of the craps table in between “don’t come” and “field”.

What Is the Come Line in Craps?

The come line in craps is another word for the come bet, and you can place this whenever you want after your game’s initial point. How many times you can change it will vary; some casinos will restrict you from doing so, whereas others will be more open in their allowances.

Do I Have to Place a Come Bet in Craps?

It isn’t mandatory to place a come bet in craps, but knowing how to will make you a more competitive player. As you’ll learn soon, the come bet has several advantages.

The Pros and Cons of the Come Bet in Craps

Now that you know the basics of the come bet in craps, let’s look at some of the biggest advantages and disadvantages associated with using it. Let’s start with the benefits of using the come bet in craps.

Pros

Low House Edge

By far the biggest advantage of playing the come bet in craps is that the house edge is very low. In many cases, you’ll benefit from a house edge of 1.41%. This is much lower than what you’ll find not only in many other craps bets, but also in casinos in general.

Because the house edge is lower, you’re less handicapped when looking for a potential win. You’re still not guaranteed to make money, but it will still be a big help.

Easy for Beginners to Learn

Another benefit of the come bet in craps is that it’s quite easy for beginners to learn. When you’re just starting out in any casino game, you want to focus on building your skills slowly and seeing what does and doesn’t work. It makes things much easier if you’re able to play the game without overthinking what your next move is.

The come bet is simple; you win on some numbers and lose on others. If you miss those, you’ll simply have a new point. Once you’ve learned how to play the come bet in craps, you can then focus on building up other strategies. Moreover, you’ll understand how all of the different bets work together.

Cons

You Need an Understanding of Betting Odds

The pros of using the come bet in craps significantly outweigh the negatives, but the biggest disadvantage is that you still need an understanding of betting odds. If you’re new to this world, it can take a bit of time to get up to speed with what everything means.

You can get a better understanding more quickly by doing prior research before going to a casino. If you’re a sports fan, knowing how to wager on sports will also put you at a significant advantage compared to other new players. Once you know how odds work, literally every other type of casino game will be easier to understand.

What Is the Any Craps Bet?

The any bet in craps is effectively the opposite of the come bet. While you’d lose if your come bet lands on 2, 3, or 12, you will win if the any bet lands on any of these numbers. However, you have much less flexibility than the come bet would offer.

If you land on any of the numbers mentioned above, you will be paid out at odds of 7/1. This is much more lucrative than the come bet, but like with all longer odds, you also have to consider that it’s less likely that you will get these results.

What Does Any in Craps Mean?

Any refers to the any bet in craps. The bet pays out 7/1 odds.

What Numbers Are Any in Craps?

The numbers on the any bet in craps are 2, 3, and 12. If you land on any other number, you’ll lose. Unlike the come bet, you always learn whether you won or not within a single roll.

How to Use the Come Bet More Effectively in Craps

Like any other bet in craps, the come bet is simply a tool that can help you improve your gameplay. With that in mind, you should know when to use it and when you should think about the alternatives.

In this section, we’ll cover a list of scenarios when the come bet makes the most sense.

Determine Whether a Come Bet Is Worth It After the Original Rollout

The good thing about a come bet is that you don’t have to play one straight away. With this in mind, it makes a lot of sense to observe the point establishment and then decide if you want to place one.

Like every other casino game, craps has a lot of variability within each round. So, it’s a good idea to take each game as it comes and adapt accordingly. You should also experiment to see when the come bet works for you, and when it doesn’t; that way, you’ll be better off in the long run.

Consider Using Other Bets at the Same Time

When you place a come bet in craps, you’re not strictly limited to that. You can also place other bets to cover yourself, such as an odds bet. Again, you should do your prior research to ensure that you know what you’re doing before you go to the casino table.

Alternatives to the Come and Any Bet in Craps

While the come and any bets are two of the most popular options in craps, they aren’t the only things you have access to. There are several other bets you should learn how to use, and to help you be as prepared as possible, we’ll cover each of these in the sections below.

Don’t Come Bet

The don’t come bet is very similar to the any bet in craps; like that bet, you’ll win if you land on 2, 3, or 12. However, if your bet lands on 7, you will automatically lose. The don’t come bet has a lower house edge than the come bet at 1.36%.

Pass Bet

The pass bet is very similar to the come bet; you’ll win on the same numbers (7 and 11) and lose on the same ones too (2, 3, and 12). Like the come bet, all other numbers you land on will be your point. The main difference compared to the come bet is that you roll this bet before the come out roll and not after it.

The pass bet is also known as the pass line bet. So, if you see either at a casino, you can use them interchangeably.

Don’t Pass Bet

The don’t pass bet is another popular craps bet, and as you might have guessed from the name, it’s the opposite of the pass bet. In essence, you’re playing head-to-head against the shooter (or vice versa). If they lose, you win – and if you win, they lose.

Lay Bet

The lay bet is one of the most entertaining bets in craps, and it’s also one of the highest-risk ones. When you place a lay bet, you’re betting that the shooter will get seven on the dice before they roll your number. Like the don’t pass bet, whoever doesn’t win will automatically lose that round.

All the Essential Information About the Come Bet in Craps

The come bet is one of the most popular bets in craps, and if you’re planning to play this game for longer, you should absolutely learn the basics. The come bet is a great early bet that’s easy to understand, even if there’s some initial legwork in understanding odds, payouts, house edge, and so on.

The come bet has a low house edge, which makes it tempting. And while it pays out less than some of the other bets in craps, you have the other side of the coin where it’s more likely to happen.

Of course, the come bet isn’t foolproof. It’s not the only type of bet you should rely on in craps. Nonetheless, it’s a helpful starting point if you have never played the game before.

