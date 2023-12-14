Colorado sports betting handle hits $554m in October

The sports betting handle was up 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $554m in October. That’s an increase of 5.4 per cent year-on-year and 8.2 per cent from September 2023. Players bet $550.4m online, with the remaining $4.4m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $46.9m, 28.5 per cent higher than $36.5m last year and also 3.5 per cent ahead of September’s $45.3m total. Online betting generated $47m in revenue but a $90,005 loss from retail pushed the total figure down slightly.

American football was the most popular sport to bet on in October, with players betting $185.2m Basketball followed with a handle of $63.4m, then college football on $51.8m. Parlay bets for October amounted to $118.1m. Consumers won a total of $507.9m from betting while the state collected $3.4m in tax.