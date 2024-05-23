Colorado residents to determine sports betting revenue allocation

Sports betting revenue could be directed to water protection projects.

US.- Colorado lawmakers will allow state residents to decide whether sports betting revenue should be allocated to funding water conservation and protection projects or to cover regulations costs and support responsible gambling and offset losses of other types of gambling. The issue will be decided in the November 2024 election.

HB 1436 will allow voters to decide if the excess revenue will be transferred to the Water Plan Implementation Cash Fund. If voters decide against this funding, excess revenue will go back to operators.