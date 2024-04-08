Colorado reports sports betting handle reaches $537m in February

The sports betting handle was up 26 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle was $537m in February. That’s an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year but 10 per cent down month-on-month. Players bet $533.5m online, with the remaining $3.5m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25.8m, 14 per cent higher compared to February 2023 but down 52 per cent from January ($53.5m). Taxes collected in February reached $1.3m, a 3.57 per cent increase over February 2023 ($1.2m),but down 68.46 per cent from January 2024 ($4.1m).