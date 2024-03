Colorado gaming revenue reaches $85.2m in January

Gaming revenue increased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s gaming revenue was $85.2m in January, up 2.2 per cent year-on-year but down 8.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted gross slot receipts hit $70.7m, up 2 per cent from 2023 but down 8.2 per cent from December. Table games revenue was $14.5m, up 3.3 per cent year-on-year. Gaming taxes totalled $14.7m, an increase of 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

In December, Colorado’s sports betting handle was $716.4m, beating the previous record of $608.5m set in November by 17.7 per cent. Players bet $712m online and $4.5m in retail bets.

