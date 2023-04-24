BtoBet publishes its latest report focused on Colombia sports betting industry

Leading sportsbook supplier BtoBet has published its latest Industry Report on the betting focus series, with the report focusing on the market’s growth since it was regulated in 2016 and its outlook for the short and medium term.

The Industry Report discusses how Latin America is the most exciting emerging region in the gaming world right now. It further opines that with operators and suppliers alike scrambling to take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up as jurisdictions push through new regulation, Colombia is seen by many operators and suppliers looking to make the leap into Latin America as an ideal stepping stone.

Several further points of interest are found in the report:

Colombia’s constant growth

Legislative overview

Player Psychographics

Technological Landscape



BtoBet’s Europe Betting Focus is available for free and can be accessed on btobet.com. Want to get in-depth information regarding the opportunities that characterise the European market? Get in touch with BtoBet’s experts at investors@btobet.com.