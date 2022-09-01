Codere adds US horse racing in deal with XB Net

Codere has signed a deal with XB Net to add North American horse racing content to its offering.

Spain.- Codere has reached a deal with XB Net covering live pictures, data and betting services from 60 North American racetracks. The content will be available for both its retail and online channels as it aims to diversify its horse racing markets to improve customer acquisition and retention and gain new revenue.

The deal will cover the Pegasus World Cup, two legs of the Triple Crown and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships among other fixtures. Codere said the additions would complement its markets on Spanish racing.

Content and supplier manager Borja Mata said: “In one of the rare silver linings to the pandemic, our customers quickly came to appreciate the fresh excitement and value that US racing brings to their betting experience, providing a reliable and regular flow of quick-fire betting opportunities which hit the mark, whether they’re interested in watching one race or the entire card.

“Since Spain’s time zone is well-placed to perfectly transition into high-quality evening meetings stateside, top-class 24/7 programming is now an engaging reality for our customers, thanks to this evolving collaboration with XB Net and their expertise in betting solutions.

“We look forward to seeing how these innovative products continue to perform over upcoming highlights, like this autumn’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships.”

XB Net already supplies operators including bet365, Entain, Flutter and William Hill. It distributes 25,000 races a year with racing content, data, odds, live broadcasts and video streaming.

Simon Fraser, senior vice president of international, said: “Codere is a giant brand whose expertise and trademark customer care is best in class. Therefore, it’s a perfect moment to partner with their optimised Spanish sportsbook, which has quickly embraced the merits and utility of North American racing.

“While domestic sport is long since back in full swing in Spain, those bettors who were drawn to North American racing during the pandemic have largely been retained which represents another key validation of our product.

“Wherever you set your scene in the world, delivering the right content at peak leisure times remains paramount during a new era of variability for any sportsbook tab. XB Net’s wide range of low-latency racing solutions and racetracks are now ensuring the requisite flexibility for Codere.”