Clarion confirm shortlist for 2023 iGB Affiliate Awards

The Awards will take place on February 9 and are an integral part of the iGB Affiliate London experience.

Press release.- The industry’s outstanding individuals, brands, games, networks, tech and campaigns have been recognised in the iGB Affiliate Awards shortlist which has been released by events media business Clarion Gaming.

The Awards, which take place on Thursday 9 February and are an integral part of the iGB Affiliate London experience, highlight the ‘best of the best’ across a broad range of categories comprising Best Poker Affiliate; Best Sports Betting Affiliate; Best Casino Affiliate; Best Bingo Affiliate; Best Crypto Affiliate; Best Affiliate Manager; Best Affiliate Programme; Best Affiliate Network; Best Tech for Affiliates; Best Tech for Affiliate Programmes; Best Digital Agency; Marketing Campaign of the Year; Rising Star; Best Newcomer; Innovation Award; Affiliate Employer of the Year; Safer Gambling Initiative of the Year and Game of the Year.

The Awards are being held at The Troxy, London’s iconic art deco venue. The theme, ‘Made in NYC’, will form the backdrop to the black-tie event which comprises a three-course sit-down dinner and an entertainment-packed after party.

iGB Portfolio Director Naomi Barton, believes the Awards serve to shine a light on the success and achievements of the affiliate world. She stated: “Elaine Gardiner, who has a distinguished career in the affiliate world described the iGB Affiliate Awards as being a celebration of the outstanding talent that exists in the industry and an opportunity for smaller organisations and individuals new to the business to be recognised for their contribution.

“Certainly the iGB Affiliate Awards categories reflect the talent which underpins the industry and which is driving its development. We have had huge interest across the categories and the quality of the shortlist and the newcomers this year alongside our current customer base reflect an industry which is continually raising the bar in terms of creativity, standards and professionalism. The Awards are purely for the igaming affiliate world and are a central part of the iGB Affiliate London experience.”

Looking ahead to February’s show she added: “Occupying a total of 11,800 square metres of floor space the show will be 22 per cent bigger than the 2022 edition which was held in April. The great news for the igaming affiliate community is that we will eclipse the success of iGB Affiliate London 2022 both in terms of its physical size as well as the number of exhibiting and sponsoring organisations.

“We are on track to exceed April’s total of 176 participating companies, a strong indicator of how much this event is needed and wanted. Our purpose is to champion fresh new thinking with iGB Affiliate London delivering access to new strategies, new partnerships and new sectors, all culminating in new business opportunities.”

For more information on iGB Affiliate London and the iGB Affiliate Awards visit https://london.igbaffiliate.com.

